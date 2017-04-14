Azerbaijan to broadcast anti-smoking TV and radio programs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s television and radio broadcasters are instructed to broadcast at least 90 minutes of anti-smoking programs every month and make report to the National Television and Radio Council, said the bill on restriction of the consumption of tobacco products, APA reported.



According to Article 12 of the bill, with the support of concerned executive powers, scientific institutes, and NGOs, all TV and radio broadcasters operating in Azerbaijan must, in no less than 90 minutes of monthly broadcasting time, make warning, educative, and reformatory programs raising awareness about tobacco use and other bad habits that harm one’s health.



The programs shall be broadcast between 08:00am-11:00pm, while forty-five minutes of those programs shall be broadcast between 05:30pm-11:00pm.



The bill will be submitted for discussion at today’s plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

News.Az

