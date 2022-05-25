Azerbaijan to build modern cities, villages in its liberated territories: State Committee

New modern cities and villages will be planned in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

He delivered the remarks at the Italian Design Day hosted by ADA University, Baku on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Guliyev also hailed the involvement of Italian partners in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The committee chairman also noted that the planning of cities and villages in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region is almost completed.

