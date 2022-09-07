Azerbaijan to build secondary schools in Zangilan, Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed an Order regarding measures to design and construct a secondary school in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Science and Education is initially allocated 300,000 manats for the design and construction of the 960-seat secondary school in the city.

President Aliyev signed another Order to provide funding for the design and construction of a new school in the city of Kalbajar.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Science and Education is initially allocated 300,000 manats for the design and construction of the 960-seat school in the city.

