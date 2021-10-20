Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to buy minesweeping equipment from Croatia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to buy minesweeping equipment from Croatia

Azerbaijan will purchase mine clearing equipment from Croatia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with Croatia in the field of demining its liberated territories.  

“Azerbaijan purchases equipment for mine clearance from Croatia, and cooperation in this direction will continue. The mentioned issues were also discussed at today's meeting,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      