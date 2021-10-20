Azerbaijan to buy minesweeping equipment from Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will purchase mine clearing equipment from Croatia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with Croatia in the field of demining its liberated territories.

“Azerbaijan purchases equipment for mine clearance from Croatia, and cooperation in this direction will continue. The mentioned issues were also discussed at today's meeting,” he added.

