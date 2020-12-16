Azerbaijan to chair next Energy Charter Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference will be held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in a videoconference format on December 16-17, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy said.

On the first day of the meeting, procedural issues will be considered, and on the second day, a meeting on the ‘Energy Efficiency for All: Innovation and Investment’ topic will be held with the participation of the ministers of the member states.

The 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference will be chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

