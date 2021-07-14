Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement for another year, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan, whose 3-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is due to expire in 2022, responded positively to the appeal of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to extend the chairmanship for another 1 year after Uganda, which will become the next chair of the Movement, announced that it can take over the chairmanship 1 year later.

News.Az

