Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year

Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year

Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement for another year, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan, whose 3-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is due to expire in 2022, responded positively to the appeal of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to extend the chairmanship for another 1 year after Uganda, which will become the next chair of the Movement, announced that it can take over the chairmanship 1 year later.

