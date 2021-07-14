Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year
- 14 Jul 2021 19:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163290
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-to-chair-non-aligned-movement-for-another-year Copied
Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement for another year, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan, whose 3-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is due to expire in 2022, responded positively to the appeal of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to extend the chairmanship for another 1 year after Uganda, which will become the next chair of the Movement, announced that it can take over the chairmanship 1 year later.
News.Az