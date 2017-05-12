Azerbaijan to change conditions for labor contract terms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conditions for labor contract terms will be changed in Azerbaijan.

In this respect, the Parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee on Friday discussed amendments to the Labor Code, APA reported.



According to the amendments made to Article 45 of the Labor Code (term of labor contract), labor contracts will be signed for definite periods or indefinitely. Fixed-term contracts will be signed for a period approved by both sides.

Under the current version, labor contracts can be signed without a definite period or for up to 5 fives years.



The draft amendment will be discussed at the parliament’s upcoming plenary session.

News.Az

News.Az