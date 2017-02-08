Azerbaijan to change rules for university entry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education has submitted to the government a series of proposals on increasing the number of students entering universities, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters on Wednesday, APA reported.

The minister said the number of university students will grow gradually.

On the basis of requests from universities, a series of proposals have been submitted to the government as to extending university entry for students.

The minister noted that the government is currently considering the proposals.

“If approved, these amendments will give some rise to the number of university students. Those that stand out with high academic results will be able to begin their study immediately, while the ones that lack necessary level of knowledge but are willing to study will be able to receive higher education after taking a special course on certain specialties under certain universities,” he added.

News.Az

