Azerbaijan to commence relocation of residents to liberated Jabrayil district this year

The relocation of residents to the Jabrayil district will be launched this year, said the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in East Zangezur economic region, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

According to the Special Representative Office, a new residential complex is being constructed in the center of Jabrayil city. The complex will feature 33 four and five-story residential buildings, with a total of 712 apartments.

The construction is implemented by the State Housing Development Agency.

Following the completion of the process, a total number of 2,158 former IDPs will be resettled in the complex.

