Azerbaijan to commission “Smart DOST” service center in liberated Zangilan in 2022

A “Smart DOST” service center (DOST - Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) is planned to be commissioned this year as part of the ‘smart village’ project being implemented in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told journalists, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that within the framework of the “East Zangazur and Karabakh program”, a DOST branch with a special status will be opened in Shusha.

"This year and in years to come, appropriate steps will be taken to expand the DOST network in the country’s districts,” Babayev added.

News.Az