Azerbaijan to complete construction of schools in Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli next year

The construction of schools in the liberated Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli cities of Azerbaijan will be completed in September 23, the country’s minister of science and education said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Minister Emin Amrullayev said the construction of schools in Zangilan, Kalbajar and Jabrayil districts has already started.

The minister noted that it is planned to launch the construction of the Shusha Realniy School in January.

"We will also start working on designing other schools. The most modern and well-equipped infrastructure will be established," Amrullayev added.

