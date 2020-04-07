Azerbaijan to construct six modular hospitals to fight COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the order, 14.8 million manats were allocated from the state budget for 2020 to the Ministry of Finance for the construction of six modual hospitals with 200 beds each in order to meet the growing demand in medical facilities as part of the ongoing measures to combat the novel coronavirus, as well as to effectively organize the treatment of the infected patients.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to fulfill issues arising from the order.

News.Az

