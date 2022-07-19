Azerbaijan to continue resettlement of former IDPs to Aghali village in coming months

The resettlement of former IPDs to Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan village will continue in the coming months, Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district of Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the ceremony of seeing off the first group of former IDPs to Aghali village, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Hajiyev said today is a historic day.

“Today we are witnessing a historic event - the first resettlement of the residents of Zangilan, and I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this event,” he added.

The special representative noted that immediately after the Second Karabakh War, on the instruction of the Azerbaijani president, large-scale restoration and construction work began in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

He noted that large-scale infrastructure projects are also underway in Zangilan.

“Railways and roads are being built. The Zangilan airport will be commissioned in the near future. Aghali village was built according to the concept of a "smart" village. During this month, 41 families will be resettled to the village,” Hajiyev added.

