Azerbaijan to coordinate work of state institutions in highway construction

The work of state institutions in highway construction will be coordinated in Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Procedure for coordination of highway construction, reconstruction and repair with work of the institutions, operating existing engineering communication software systems located under or along highways".

Report informs that Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade has signed a relevant order.

