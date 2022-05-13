Azerbaijan to create "Healthcare Transformation Center" working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on the creation of a "Healthcare Transformation Center" working group, News.Az reports.

According to the decree, the working group aims to ensure submission of proposals on improvement of the regulatory framework in the field of healthcare and medical insurance, including increase of transparency and accountability, as well as development of electronic healthcare, to the President of Azerbaijan within three months.

The group will include specialists and experts, as well as representatives of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and other relevant state bodies (institutions).

