Azerbaijan to create single database on costs needed to restore Armenia-ravaged lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take measures to provide the international community, including international organizations, with data on the assessment and elimination of damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory Azerbaijan starting September 27, 2020.

The State Commission, together with the relevant state bodies (structures), will ensure the creation of a unified database on the damage stipulated by this order and its elimination, including the costs of the full restoration of damaged objects and carrying out repair and construction work, as well as the constant updating of this information.

News.Az