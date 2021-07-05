Azerbaijan to deploy expedition to island in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An expedition will be sent to the island where the mud volcano erupted when the weather is stable, said Rasim Sattarzade, Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He noted that the information that there are no mud volcanoes in the Caspian Sea does not correspond to reality. “These volcanoes have been indicated on the map.”

"The map was compiled in 1971. This is the first geological atlas of mud volcanoes in the world. As soon as the weather stabilizes, a joint expeditionary group of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will be sent to the island to assess the damage caused to the environment," Sattarzade added.

News.Az