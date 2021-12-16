Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to develop another roadmap for control of border checkpoints

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to develop another roadmap for control of border checkpoints

Azerbaijan will develop another roadmap for control of border checkpoints, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a conference on the topic "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku.

"We are constantly improving the roads and railways of our country. It's planned to create another roadmap to control the checkpoints," Mustafayev noted.

He said that cooperation in the transport sector is developing between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"One of the important projects is the [transport corridor] North-South. Cargoes from Russia pass through Azerbaijan in several directions. Through the important Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, Russian cargoes are transported through Georgia and Azerbaijan to Turkey," the deputy prime minister added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      