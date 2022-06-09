Azerbaijan to develop project on employment in its liberated territories

Work is underway to develop a project titled “Job Platform in Karabakh,” said Mustafa Abbasbayli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State Employment Agency.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on the employment of veterans of the Second Karabakh War and the social support provided to them on June 9, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“The issue of employment in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation is being considered,” Abbasbayli said.

He noted that special attention will be paid to the employment of veterans.

