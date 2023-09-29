Azerbaijan to develop road map to turn Nakhchivan into a “green energy” zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new road map will be developed in Azerbaijan to transform Nakhchivan into a “green energy” zone and create export potential, said Fuad Najafli, Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum in Nakhchivan and at the first international conference “Nakhchivan – Green Energy Zone,” News.Az reports.

He noted that this forum and international conference will pave the way for the implementation of new projects and further strengthen strategic energy cooperation between the two countries.

“As a result, Azerbaijan will become a safe and sustainable energy supplier on a regional and European scale. Energy policy plays an important and strategic role in the world today. In a globalized world, the economic and political power of states is largely measured by issues of energy security. More precisely, energy security is considered a guarantor of stability and security. It is in this regard that the energy strategy of our national leader Heydar Aliyev brings our country not only economic, but also political dividends,” Najafli added.

