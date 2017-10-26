Azerbaijan to develop special tour packages for target countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will develop special tour packages for the target countries.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Trend that this is fixed in the draft state budget package for 2018.

According to the draft, the state will support the creation of private companies providing services at affordable prices ("low-cost"), and national airlines offering an increase in the number of direct flights to the target countries.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samedov named Russia, Georgia, Iran, Turkey and Arab countries as the target countries for Azerbaijan.

News.Az

