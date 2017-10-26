Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to develop special tour packages for target countries

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to develop special tour packages for target countries

Azerbaijan will develop special tour packages for the target countries.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Trend that this is fixed in the draft state budget package for 2018.

According to the draft, the state will support the creation of private companies providing services at affordable prices ("low-cost"), and national airlines offering an increase in the number of direct flights to the target countries.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samedov named Russia, Georgia, Iran, Turkey and Arab countries as the target countries for Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      