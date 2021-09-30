Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to develop state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on expanding the opportunities for training Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities on September 30. 

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare a draft state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities and submit it to the president within two months, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.


