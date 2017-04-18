Azerbaijan to double maximum fine term for crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to double the maximum fine term for crime.

In this regard, an amendment to article 44 (Fines) of the Criminal Code has been proposed, APA reported.

According to the amendment, the sentence "The fine is set at a rate of up to 10,000 manats or from the cost of damage to its tenfold cost, taking into account the gravity of the crime committed and the guilty’s property", the words "10,000 manats" will be replaced with "20,000 manats.”

The project has been recommended to the plenary session of the parliament and will be tabled on April 25.

News.Az

