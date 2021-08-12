Azerbaijan to draw up temporary register of buildings in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on drawing up a temporary register of buildings in the country’s territories liberated from occupation.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to register information on the current state of buildings in the liberated territories and the changes that have occurred in them, as well as draw up a temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories in order to ensure flexible coordinated activities of state bodies (institutions) in the work on the demolition of buildings.

The preparation and maintenance of the register will be carried out by the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning and Architecture.

News.Az