Azerbaijan to ensure full circulation of its national currency in Garabagh

Full circulation of the national currency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ensured in Garabagh, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Support measures are implemented to encourage entrepreneurial activity in areas populated by residents. Low-interest loans, interest subsidization, loan guarantees, and other financial instruments utilized to enhance business access to finance in the country also apply to areas populated by residents,” the Presidential Administration said.

“Farmers are provided with subsidies and exemptions from all taxes except for the land tax.

Property issues are regulated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” added the Presidential Administration.

