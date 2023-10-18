Azerbaijan to establish center for UAV flight control and coordination

+ ↺ − 16 px

A center for control and coordination of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights will be created in Azerbaijan.

The relevant decision is reflected in the new bill “On Aviation,” which was discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.Az reports.

An individual performing duties related to the operation of an unmanned aerial vehicle and remotely controlling the unmanned aerial vehicle during flight will be the pilot (operator) exercising remote control of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the draft law, unmanned aerial vehicle systems are considered equipment for the unmanned aerial vehicle and its remote control.

Moreover, the production of civil unmanned aerial vehicles will be possible in Azerbaijan, according to the new bill.

The document, which consists of 15 chapters and 68 articles, also provides for the definition of general requirements for the operation of civil unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

The draft law regulates the use of the airspace of the Republic of Azerbaijan and activities in the field of aviation, and will also determine the legal and organizational basis for measures implemented to ensure safety in aviation.

According to the bill, air accidents and aviation incidents will be investigated by a permanent commission in Azerbaijan.

In addition, Azerbaijan envisages the introduction of state fees for services or legal actions in the field of operation of civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. According to the document, state duties will be established under the Law “On State Duties”.

Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organization has started an audit in Azerbaijan.

At today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Humbatov said that across the world, aviation-related requirements and standards are determined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the world's airports should comply with these requirements.

“This structure periodically conducts audits, and I note that this week we also began another audit.

The audit revealed many problems and, in some cases, shortcomings. The current legislation does not allow answering the questions that arose during this audit,” the deputy minister said.

According to him, the need to adopt a new law “On Aviation” in Azerbaijan is due to security issues.

“The document covers all security issues. In addition to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), the project takes into account cargo transport companies, the service sector, navigation, and educational institutions,” Humbatov added.

News.Az