Azerbaijan to establish Karabakh University in Khankendi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the establishment of “Karabakh University” in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential Order, the "Karabakh University" public legal entity shall be established under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan based on the higher educational institution located in the city of Khankendi.

