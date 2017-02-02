Azerbaijan to establish new public legal entity

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan has today signed a decree on establishment of the State Inspection for Civil Aviation Flight Safety public legal entity under the State Civil Aviation Administration.

APA reports that according to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is to provide establishment of the State Inspection for Civil Aviation Flight Safety public legal entity under the State Civil Aviation Administration, approve regulations and structure by agreeing with the Azerbaijani President within a month.

The public legal entity will be funded by the revenues from its activity, as well as received loans and grants, and receipts from works and services.

News.Az

