Azerbaijan to establish state agrarian development centers
- 01 Aug 2018 09:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
According to President’s decree on ‘Amendments to the decree #226 on ‘Additional measures in improving the institutional activity of the Ministry of Agriculture
Ministry of Agriculture is to confirm regulations of the state agrarian development centers, set up a relevant system to monitor and evaluate their operation.
News.Az