Azerbaijan to evacuate students, people in need of urgent care from quake-affected Türkiye

Azerbaijani students and people in need of urgent care in quake-hit Türkiye will be evacuated first, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

It was noted that from today, buses with evacuees will be sent to Azerbaijan from the bus stations of the Turkish provinces of Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Gaziantep, and Adana. In the first stage, the evacuation of students studying in Türkiye and people in need of emergency care will be carried out.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

"3,549 citizens lost their lives, and 22,168 citizens were injured. The fact that over 8,000 of our citizens have been rescued from the wreckage is our greatest relief," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

