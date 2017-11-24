Azerbaijan to exempt some employees of its embassies abroad from income tax

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will exempt trade representatives working for its embassies and consulates abroad, as well as their employees, from income tax.

This is according to an amendment to Article 102 (exemption from income tax and discounts) of the Tax Code, APA reported.



In the first part of the article, those exempt from tax also include the income from the official work of trade representatives working for Azerbaijani embassies and consulates abroad, as well as their employees.



The draft will be discussed at a parliamentary meeting on December 1.

