Azerbaijan to export hazelnut to one more European country

Azerbaijan will export hazelnuts to Switzerland for the first time, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov said at a partnership summit for Supporting Business and Professional Associations in Azerbaijan held in Baku.

According to him, hazelnut export shows positive dynamics: “The hazelnut export amounted to $105 million in 2018 and $125 million in 2019. The hazelnut area is currently 80,000 hectares, with 40,000 hectares of highly productive soil. If productivity increases, positive dynamics will be observed this year too.”

In 2019, Azerbaijan exported peeled hazelnuts to 12 countries, including Russia, Italy, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, France, Georgia, and other countries.

