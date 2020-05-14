Azerbaijan to express protest to NASA for distortion of its map

Azerbaijan to express protest to NASA for distortion of its map

Azerbaijan will express a written protest to NASA for distortion of its country's map, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"We are aware of the distortion of Azerbaijan’s map in the NASA project,” the spokesperson said. “In this case, a protest in a written form will be sent to the corresponding agency through the Azerbaijani embassy in the US."

News.Az