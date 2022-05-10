Azerbaijan to extend period of stay for Ukrainian migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The period of stay of Ukrainian migrants in Azerbaijan will be extended, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Huseynov noted that the period of stay of Ukrainian migrants in Azerbaijan is due to expire on May 24.

“However, after that period, conditions will be created for them to stay in Azerbaijan. Necessary measures will be taken in this regard,” he said.

The migration body chief said that more than 4,200 Ukrainian nationals have been evacuated to Azerbaijan since February 20222. “Currently, there are 8,247 Ukrainian nationals in Azerbaijan,” Huseynov added.

News.Az