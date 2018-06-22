Azerbaijan to extend term for registration of foreigners

Azerbaijan is considering changing the term of registration for foreigners and stateless people entering Azerbaijan.

In this respect, the Azerbaijani President has proposed amending Article 21 of the Migration Code (registration of foreigners and stateless people on residence in Azerbaijan), APA reported.

According to the proposed amendment, foreigners and stateless people are now required to register in Azerbaijan within 15, rather than 10, days upon entering the country.

The amendment will be discussed at a plenary meeting of parliament on June 29.

