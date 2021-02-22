Azerbaijan to finalize construction of Victory Road to Shusa by late August

+ ↺ − 16 px

The earthen embankment of the 101-kilometer section of the Baku-Hajigabul-Minjivan road leading to the city of Shusha is fully ready, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov said Monday at a briefing on the work carried out in 2020 and the upcoming tasks.

The agency chairman noted that the 61-kilometer section of the road has been completely cleared of mines.

Mammadov added that the construction of a road of the second technical category will be completed by the end of August.

News.Az