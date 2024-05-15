Azerbaijan to finish major highway in liberated areas next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway, another major road infrastructure project in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, will be completed next year, Gazanfar Safarov, an employee of the State Roads Agency, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the new road is 9.2 kilometers shorter than the current one."On the road of the second technical category with a total length of 34 kilometers, the width of the earth bed is 15 meters, and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters. The new road has been shortened by 9.2 kilometers as a result of eliminating tunnels and steep turns. Two bridges, four tunnels, and culverts will be constructed on the road,” Safarov said.“Earthwork has been carried out at the entrance and exit portals of the first and third tunnels, with lengths of 440 and 1100 meters, respectively. The works in the second and fourth tunnels, with lengths of 540 and 300 meters, will begin soon,” he added.

News.Az