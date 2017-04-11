Azerbaijan to fully meet Georgia’s demand for gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia stops gas purchase from Gazprom.

Georgia will stop gas purchase from Gazprom, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said, APA-Economics reports.

According to him, no contract will be signed with any Russian company about gas purchase by the year-end.

According to Ministry, Georgia purchased 100 million cubic meters of gas in the first quarter of 2017, of which 70 million cubic meters were purchased in February.

Starting April Azerbaijan will fully meet demand of as demand of population and enterprises of Georgia. The supplier will be SOCAR and Shahdeniz consortium. So, Russia’s share in Georgia’s gas import will make up 4%

The ministry forecasts that Georgia intends to import 2.457 bcm of natural gas this year, of which 2.347 bcm or 95.5% will be purchased from Azerbaijan.

News.Az

