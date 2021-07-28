Azerbaijan vows decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity

Azerbaijan vows decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity

Azerbaijan reserves the right to protect its territorial integrity within its international borders and will give a decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after the shelling by the Armenian armed forces of the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of Kalbajar district on July 28, as a result of which two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.

Baku emphasized that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravating the situation by committing another provocation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“We call on Armenia to accept the new realities in the region, to end military provocations and to start negotiations on the delimitation of the state borders of the two states,” the statement said.

