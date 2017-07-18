Azerbaijan to have 4 non-working days on Gurban holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of non-working days in Azerbaijan in connection with Gurban holiday to be marked in September has been announced.

Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Akif Ali said that Gurban holiday will be marked on September 1-2: "Due to the fact that September 2 is Saturday, September 4, Monday, will also be a non-working day in the country.

Thus, September 1-5 will be a vacation in connection with Gurban holiday in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az