Azerbaijan to have five non-working days on Eid al-Fitr

Azerbaijan will have five non-working days on Eid al-Fitr.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the decision (dated 25 November 2016) on Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, declared June 26 and 27 as non-working days throughout the country on Eid al-Fitr.



One day of the holiday falls on June 26 – the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.



According to the Labor Code, 28 June will also be day off in Azerbaijan.



Thus, June 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will be non-working days throughout the country.

News.Az

