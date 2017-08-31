Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to have four days off for Eid al-Adha

One day of the holiday falls on Saturday.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the decision (dated 25 November 2016) on Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, declared September 1 and 2 as non-working days throughout the country on Eid al-Adha.
 
One day of the holiday falls on Saturday. According to the Labor Code, September 4 will also be day off in Azerbaijan. Thus, September 1, 2, 3 (Sunday) and 4 will be non-working days throughout the country. 

