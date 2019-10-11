Azerbaijan to help neighboring countries to begin passenger transportation along BTK

Azerbaijan is helping neighboring countries to organize passenger transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway corridor, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 11.

Gurbanov said that Azerbaijan is fully prepared for the passenger transportation along the BTK.

“However, the Georgian and Turkish sides don’t have the locomotives necessary for the transportation of passengers,” Gurbanov noted. “The existing locomotives have problems with the braking system. Azerbaijan is trying to provide all possible assistance to the partner countries to address these issues.”

