Azerbaijan to hold border delimitation talks with Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the information on holding the next meeting on border delimitation with Armenia.

According to the agreement reached, the 5th regular meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held on November 30, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that a regular meeting of commissions on border delimitation will be held on the conditional border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 30.

News.Az