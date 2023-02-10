Azerbaijan to host 1st Cultural Forum of Turkic World to mark 100th anniversary of National leader Heydar Aliyev

The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev will be held in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The relevant decision was included in the Cabinet of Ministers’ Action Plan regarding the declaration of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world for 2023.

