Azerbaijan to host 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

The 43rd session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee will be held in Azerbaijan in 2019, the Ministry of Culture told reporters.

The session will bring together more than 2,000 delegates from 180 countries, AzVision reports.

A decision on Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the World Heritage Committee for 2019 was made at the 42nd session of the Committee in Bahrain.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev was elected chairman of the World Heritage Committee for 2019.

