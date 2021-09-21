Azerbaijan to host 5th International Youth Camp and Summit of Sport Volunteers of Turkic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th International Youth Camp and the Summit of Sport Volunteers of the Turkic Council member states will be held in Azerbaijan, the organization told News.Az.

The decision was made during the 5th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the Turkic Council held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The meeting was co-hosted by the Director of the Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Sadullayev and the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov; Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva; Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu; Deputy Director of the State Agency on Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Soiuzbek Nadyrbekov; and Director-General for Sports Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary István Iglói-Nagy attended the meeting, which was moderated by the Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev.

Underlining their continuing support to the ongoing youth and sports agenda of the Turkic Council, Ministers also agreed that the 2nd General Assembly of the Youth Platform and 4th International Youth Festival will be held simultaneously in Kazakhstan, the 5th International Youth Camp in Azerbaijan, 4th Young Leaders Forum in Uzbekistan, Youth Voluntarism Training Program in Turkey, Summit of Sport Volunteers of the Turkic Speaking States in Azerbaijan, 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey, 2nd Turkic Universiade in Kazakhstan in 2022.

Moreover, Ministers and the Secretary-General signed the “Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation under the Turkic Council on Multilateral and Bilateral Youth and Youth Workers Exchange Programs”, which will lay the legal and institutional basis for the youth NGOs and officers from the Ministries of Youth and Sports to make exchanges.

Parties expressed that the MoU will open a new page in the youth cooperation among member and observer countries and boost multilateral interaction of the Turkic Speaking Youth as well as help enhance institutional harmonization among relevant institutions.

