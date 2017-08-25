Azerbaijan to host 9th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from September 18 to 26.

It will be co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The festival will feature well-known musicians and bands from Germany, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Iran.

News.Az

News.Az