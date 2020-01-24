Azerbaijan to host biggest travel trade event in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The biggest travel trade event in the region “Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020” will be held in capital Baku on April 29.

Co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the event will bring together more than 1000 visitors to the Baku Convention Centre.

The event, which is the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, aims to help local and international tourism professionals establish direct communication while also serving as a platform for showcasing the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Over 400 tourism professionals and key players from 50 countries are invited to attend the event that will include B2B (Business to Business) meetings and seminars.

As a part of the event, visits to the tourist attractions of capital Baku and regions will be organized for foreign delegates.

News.Az

