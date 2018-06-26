Azerbaijan to host Days of Iranian culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Days of Iranian Culture will be held in Baku on June 27 - July 1.

The concerts with participation of Iranian figures of arts, exhibitions, screening films and theatrical performances are planned to be held as part of the event.

In connection with the Days of Culture, a large delegation of cultural workers and art of Iran, headed by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Sayyid Abbas Salehi, will arrive in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani ministry of culture said.

The ministry noted that holding the Days of Culture promotes the development of mutual cultural cooperation between the two countries, the establishment of close communication and the expansion of the exchange of experience.

